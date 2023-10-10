iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

