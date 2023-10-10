G&S Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

