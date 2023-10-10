First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 1.07% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5,432.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 145,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TPSC opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

