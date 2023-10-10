First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 20,054 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 14.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 906,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 115,726 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 505.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 84,279 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 31.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

