First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

FMB opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

