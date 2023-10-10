Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.7 %

PXSAP stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

