Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NPV opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

