First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,214 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,372,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,200 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $529,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

T stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

