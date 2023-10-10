Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

