NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

