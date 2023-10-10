Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

