Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,558,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642,996 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.