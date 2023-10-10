Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

