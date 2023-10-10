Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

RNP opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

