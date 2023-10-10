Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 92,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 10.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 50,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 512,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of -163.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.