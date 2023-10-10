Achain Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $159,262.77 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002511 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001965 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002763 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

