Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $16.28 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00010723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00035207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 507,198,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,008,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.