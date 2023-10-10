Scholarship Coin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $11,066.21 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $11,066.21 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

