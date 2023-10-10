FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.