The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 35,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 618,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

KO stock opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

