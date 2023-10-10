Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 450 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

