Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

