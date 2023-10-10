NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

