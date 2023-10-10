Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

