Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.91 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

