Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 420 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.02.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

