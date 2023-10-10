Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $855.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $854.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $786.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $353.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

