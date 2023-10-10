Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 325 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:SMDV opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

