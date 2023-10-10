Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after buying an additional 83,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $571,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,936 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,977 shares of company stock worth $2,987,694 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

