Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 742 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $233.41 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

