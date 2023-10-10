Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

