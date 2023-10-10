Critical Contrast: 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) vs. Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and 9 Meters Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A 9 Meters Biopharma 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $18.35, suggesting a potential upside of 152,816.67%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -584.97% -159.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and 9 Meters Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($1.37) -0.50 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$43.77 million ($3.46) 0.00

Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats Santhera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its clinical stage pipeline also comprises Lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil that treats congenital muscular dystrophies. The company also out-licenses outside North America and France rights to its approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in North America. Its lead product candidate is Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome. The company is developing NM-136, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of obesity and obesity-related disorders; NM-102, a small molecule peptide to prevent antigens from trafficking into systemic circulation; and NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2 receptor agonist for prevention of acute graft versus host disease. Its partnered product is Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome. The company has licensing agreements with Amunix, MHS Care Innovation LLC, Alba Therapeutics Corporation, and EBRIS. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. On July 17, 2023, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

