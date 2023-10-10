Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) vs. United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Financial Survey

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidelis Insurance and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 3 5 0 2.63 United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $17.31, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A United Fire Group -5.58% -8.70% -2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Fire Group $980.29 million 0.50 $15.03 million ($2.32) -8.30

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelis Insurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats United Fire Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.