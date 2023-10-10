Analyzing Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flywire and Akso Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Flywire alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 10 1 3.00 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flywire presently has a consensus price target of $36.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Flywire has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flywire and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -7.45% -5.35% -4.02% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flywire and Akso Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $289.38 million 11.33 -$39.35 million ($0.23) -127.08 Akso Health Group $13.18 million 3.02 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Akso Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flywire beats Akso Health Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.