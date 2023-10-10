Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$15.66 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$13.80 and a 1-year high of C$39.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.32.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.38. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

