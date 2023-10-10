Insider Buying: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($183,598.53).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big Technologies alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Daren John Morris purchased 44,419 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £91,058.95 ($111,455.26).

On Tuesday, September 26th, Daren John Morris acquired 400,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £840,000 ($1,028,151.77).

Big Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LON:BIG opened at GBX 200 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.92. Big Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 192.63 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.67). The stock has a market cap of £581.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.