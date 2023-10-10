Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,431 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £143.10 ($175.15).

Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Graham Charlton purchased 10 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,524 ($18.65) per share, with a total value of £152.40 ($186.54).

Softcat Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,436 ($17.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,627.78, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,460.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,400.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,059 ($12.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,549 ($18.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

