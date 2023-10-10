Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Director Acquires $25,375.00 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) Director Jill Desimone acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

PRAX stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

