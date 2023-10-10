Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Director Acquires $25,375.00 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) Director Jill Desimone acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance
PRAX stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
