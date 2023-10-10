ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $359,463.24 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

