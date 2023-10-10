Insider Buying: Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CEO Purchases 113,637 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Biohaven by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Biohaven by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.