Nicholas L. O’grady Sells 28,950 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NOG stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after buying an additional 354,002 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after buying an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

