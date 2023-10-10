Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.