Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $233.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

