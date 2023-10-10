Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.