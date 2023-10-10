Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NMT opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

