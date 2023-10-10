Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOM opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

