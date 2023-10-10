PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after purchasing an additional 135,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,486,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after purchasing an additional 211,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,141,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 547,779 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PULS opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

