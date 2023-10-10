State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $831.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $816.57 and a 200 day moving average of $782.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.