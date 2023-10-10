State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $442.25 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

