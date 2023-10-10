Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 31st

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GOF stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

